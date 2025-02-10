Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in Dollar General by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

