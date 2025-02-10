Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.38% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

DIV opened at $18.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.