Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 718.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.75 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

