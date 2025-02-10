Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after buying an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090,766 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after buying an additional 388,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,833,000 after acquiring an additional 108,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.72.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $64.09 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

