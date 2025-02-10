Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DTE opened at $122.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.81.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.