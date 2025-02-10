Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 384,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 143,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.