O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,400.00 Price Target at Mizuho

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,387.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,316.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,242.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,188.31. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,350.27. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after acquiring an additional 503,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

