Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 15% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 711,220,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 199,494,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Volatility ETFs to Help You Profit from Market Chaos
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lam Research: Is a NAND Upgrade Cycle the Next Growth Catalyst?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.