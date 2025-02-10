ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 23.8% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.83 ($0.06). Approximately 16,731,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,725,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £20.11 million, a PE ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.95.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

