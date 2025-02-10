Spire Wealth Management Sells 421 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

