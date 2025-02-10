DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 57.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 13.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
UGI Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
UGI Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
