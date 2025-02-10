MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MARA were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $544,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,155,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,280,781. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at $40,187,010.60. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,915 shares of company stock worth $2,980,694. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MARA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

MARA Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

