DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $189,000 Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 168.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $417.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

