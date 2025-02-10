Spire Wealth Management Buys New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $87.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $107.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

