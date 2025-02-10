HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in HSBC by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

