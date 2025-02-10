Spire Wealth Management Has $45,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002,090 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $143,909,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,766 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.72.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

