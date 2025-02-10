Guggenheim Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $150.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

ILMN stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.43. Illumina has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $91,714,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 148.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after acquiring an additional 631,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after acquiring an additional 625,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 865,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,663,000 after acquiring an additional 466,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

