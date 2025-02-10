B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $71.12 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

