Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $40.02 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 51.07%. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $967,295.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $61,261,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pinterest by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

