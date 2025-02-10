e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $153.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 19.6 %

ELF opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 60.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $1,102,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,181.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $76,321,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.