Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $103.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

