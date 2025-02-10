Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 47,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $107.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

