Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

