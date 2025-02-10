Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.67 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.67 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

