Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $942,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $108.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.