Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ROP opened at $572.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $584.44. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $537.48 and a 200 day moving average of $545.05.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

