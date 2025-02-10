Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $199.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.80 and a 200-day moving average of $190.47. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.75.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYC

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,738,716.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.