Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 10,382 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, CEO David Steinberg purchased 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. The trade was a 461.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 in the last three months. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $21.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

