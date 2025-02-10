Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,430. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

