Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $74.28.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
