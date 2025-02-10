Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $940,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

