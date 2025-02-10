Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.98 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.