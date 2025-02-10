Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 457 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RZV stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $95.06 and a one year high of $120.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

