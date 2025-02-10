iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 505,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.23. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

