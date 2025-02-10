Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $128.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

