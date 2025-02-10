Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIV. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 167.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SEIV opened at $34.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

