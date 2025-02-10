Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,588,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,315,000 after acquiring an additional 148,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 746,783 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,368,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,288,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.57 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

