Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,772 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $243,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.67 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.