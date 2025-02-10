Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DAPR opened at $37.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $240.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

