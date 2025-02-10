Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Up 35.4% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 35.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 258,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 130,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Trifecta Gold Trading Up 35.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
