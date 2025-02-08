Mather Group LLC. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $283,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $405,875,479.80. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.28, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $116.30.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.