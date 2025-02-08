Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.39.

IQVIA stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

