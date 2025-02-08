Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 21,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 57,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of F stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.