Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

