Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Raised by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

