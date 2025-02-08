WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 3,813 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 136.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

TSLA stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

