Patron Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

