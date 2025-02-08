Stephens Consulting LLC Has $644,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

