What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for AMD Q1 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.56 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

