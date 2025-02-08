Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

